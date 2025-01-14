ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Datesheet: Foundation, Inter, Final exam timetable out at icai.org, check here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for the CA May examination can check the exam dates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org. ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Datesheet: Foundation, Inter, Final exam timetable out

The timetable has been released for Foundation, Intermediate and Final examination. As per the timetable, the foundation course examination will be held on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025, intermediate course Group 1 examination will be held on May 3, 5 and 7, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on May 9, 11 and 14, 2025. The final examination for Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4 and 6 and Group 2 will be held on May 8, 10 and 13, 2025.

The Foundation examination for Paper I and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and exam for Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. All intermediate course papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The final course exam for Paper 1 to 5 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 6 will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Paper(s) 3 & 4 of the Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration. Similarly, Paper – 6 of Final Examination and all papers of International Taxation – Assessment Test are of 4 hours duration.

The International Taxation – Assessment Test or Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International Taxation (INTT – AT) will be held on May 10 and 13, 2025 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

There will not be any advance reading time in Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination and all papers of the Post Qualification Course Examination, whereas in all other papers/exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm to 2 pm.