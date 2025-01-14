Menu Explore
ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Datesheet: Foundation, Inter, Final exam timetable out at icai.org, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jan 14, 2025 08:59 AM IST

ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Datesheet have been released for Foundation, Inter and Final courses. The timetable is available here. 

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Datesheet. Candidates who want to appear for the CA May examination can check the exam dates on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Datesheet: Foundation, Inter, Final exam timetable out
The timetable has been released for Foundation, Intermediate and Final examination. As per the timetable, the foundation course examination will be held on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025, intermediate course Group 1 examination will be held on May 3, 5 and 7, 2025 and Group 2 will be held on May 9, 11 and 14, 2025. The final examination for Group 1 will be held on May 2, 4 and 6 and Group 2 will be held on May 8, 10 and 13, 2025.

ICAI CA January Admit Card 2025 out for Foundation, Inter courses at eservices.icai.org, download link here

The Foundation examination for Paper I and 2 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and exam for Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. All intermediate course papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The final course exam for Paper 1 to 5 will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm and paper 6 will be held from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Paper(s) 3 & 4 of the Foundation Examination are of 2 hours duration. Similarly, Paper – 6 of Final Examination and all papers of International Taxation – Assessment Test are of 4 hours duration.

ICAI signs MoU with CBSE to revolutionise skill-based accounting education

The International Taxation – Assessment Test or Post Qualification Course Examination i.e., International Taxation (INTT – AT) will be held on May 10 and 13, 2025 from 2 pm to 6 pm.

There will not be any advance reading time in Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination and all papers of the Post Qualification Course Examination, whereas in all other papers/exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 pm to 2 pm.

ICAI CA May Exam 2025 Datesheet

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
