ICAI signs MoU with CBSE to revolutionise skill-based accounting education

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) signed a MoU with the Department of Skill Education, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to promote commerce-based skill courses for students across the country. The collaboration aims to foster cooperation between ICAI and CBSE to advance commerce-oriented skills, specifically in the BFSI sector. (Twitter)

“The signing of this MoU with the CBSE is a significant step towards enhancing the skill development ecosystem for students across the country. Through this collaboration, ICAI aims to promote commerce-based skill courses and ensure that students are equipped with relevant, industry-aligned competencies. This partnership reflects our commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and professional requirements, and we are confident that it will open new avenues for students to pursue rewarding careers in accountancy and finance," said CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President, ICAI.

The following will be taken up as per the partnership:

As part of this collaboration, ICAI and CBSE will jointly conduct awareness programs targeting school principals, teachers, and management teams of CBSE-affiliated schools across India.

The programs will focus on promoting commerce-based skill courses under the BFSI sector and highlight the importance of these courses for students’ career development.

CBSE will organise capacity-building initiatives for teachers of commerce-related subjects to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively teach these courses.

ICAI will provide expert inputs on course content, syllabus development, study materials, training modules, and career guidance.

The Institute will also conduct enrichment activities and participate in workshops and training sessions organized by CBSE, with a particular emphasis on sensitising educators and students about career opportunities in accountancy and related fields, mentioned the press release.

