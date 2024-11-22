JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 out at jkbose.nic.in, direct link to check Private and Bi-Annual Results

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared the JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 for Private and Bi-Annual examination on the official website. The JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11th) examination session annual (private)/ Bi-annual 2024 was conducted from September 6 to October 3, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the board examination and wish to check their results can check the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

About the exam:

Earlier, the examination was supposed to end on September 24, 2024, but was postponed to October 3, 2024, due to the Jammu and Kashmir general elections.

The exam dates for September 17, 19, and 24, 2024, were revised to September 27, October 3, and September 29, 2024, respectively.

A total of 59179 students enrolled for the exam and 27210 passed. The over all pass percentage is 46%. The boys and girls pass percentages are 43% and 50% respectively. Pass percentages for boys and girls in arts stream is 37% and 44%. Pass percentages for boys and girls in commerce stream is 48% and 55%. Pass percentages for boys and girls in Science stream is 57% and 61%.

The JKBOSE Class 10 private, bi-annual results was declared on November 12, 2024. The pass percentage of JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual, Private Results 2024 is 34.69.

Steps to check JKBOSE 11th Result 2024:

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on the result link and then to Jammu division result link.

Click on JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

