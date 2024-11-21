The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education will announce JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 for Private and Bi-Annual examination in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the result on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 awaited: How, where to check Private, Bi-Annual results (Unsplash)

The Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11th) examination session annual (private)/ Bi-annual 2024 was held from September 6 to October 3, 2024. The examination was held in single shift- from 10 am onwards.

The examination was originally scheduled to end on September 24, but it was postponed to October 3 due to the Jammu and Kashmir general elections. The exam dates for September 17, 19, and 24, 2024, were revised to September 27, October 3, and September 29, 2024, respectively.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on the result link and then to Jammu division result link.

Click on JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE Class 10 private, bi-annual results was declared on November 12, 2024. According to the officials, the pass percentage of JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual, Private Results 2024 is 34.69. Out of the 50935 students, 17669 students have passed the exam and 33226 students failed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.