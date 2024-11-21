UP Police Constable results 2024 released at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has UP Police Constable Result 2024 on November 21, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable written test can check the results through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police constable results live updates UP Police Constable results 2024 have been released at uppbpb.gov.in,

The exam was held in two phases. In the first phase, on August 23, 24 and 25, around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination. Around 19.26 lakh candidates appeared for the second phase – on August 30 and 31. On all exam days, the test was held in two shifts – the first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The provisional answer key was released in September and the final answer key was out in October 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results by following the steps given below.

• Visit the official website of UP Police at uppbpb.gov.in.

• Open the Constable result link given on the home page.

• Login to your account.

• Check and download the UPP Constable result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

