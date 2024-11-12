Menu Explore
JKBOSE 10th bi-annual, private results out at jkbose.nic.in, here's how to check scores

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 12, 2024 03:46 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination and would like to check their results can visit the board's official website at jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual, Private Results 2024: The results of the Class 10 Private/Bi-Annual examinations conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) are out.

Out of the 50935 students, 17669 students have passed the exam and 33226 students failed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Out of the 50935 students, 17669 students have passed the exam and 33226 students failed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)



About the exam:

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) conducted the Class 10 or secondary school private, bi-annual examinations on August 24, 27, 29, 30, September 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, and 13, 2024.

Direct Link to check results

According to the officials, the pass percentage of JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual, Private Results 2024 is 34.69. Out of the 50935 students, 17669 students have passed the exam and 33226 students failed.

The exam commenced with the Home Science paper and concluded with the Computer Science paper. The papers were held in the afternoon shift which started at 2 pm.

The Class 12 part II examination for private, bi-annual sessions was announced earlier on November 7, 2024. The exam was held from August 24 to September 11, 2024, for all streams—Science, Arts, Home Science, and Commerce.

Steps to check:

Go to the official website of the board at jkbose.nic.in.

Click on the results tab.

Open the result link for the JKBOSE 10th Private/ Bi-Annual exam.

Enter the requested login credentials.

Click on submit check your result

