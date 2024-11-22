Menu Explore
OTET Result 2024: BSE Odisha TET results out at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 22, 2024 01:30 PM IST

OTET Result 2024 declared. Candidates can check BSE Odisha TET results through the direct link given here.

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared OTET Result 2024 on November 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

OTET Result 2024 out at bseodisha.ac.in, direct link to check here
Along with the results, the OMR sheet, digitized certificate of Odisha TET, scoring key of OTET have also been released. All these details are available on BSE Odisha's official website.

The OTET examination was held on August 12, 2024. The examination comprised two papers: Paper I had questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, and Mathematics, and Paper II had questions on Child Development and Pedagogy, Language 1.

The provisional answer key was released on September 19 and the objection window was closed on September 28, 2024.

Direct link to check OTET Result 2024

Direct link to download OMR sheet 

Direct link to download OTET certificate 

OTET Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the results by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.
  • Click on OTET Result 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSE Odisha.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
