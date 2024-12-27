ICAI CA January Admit Card 2025 out for Foundation, Inter courses at eservices.icai.org, download link here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released ICAI CA January Admit Card 2025 for Foundation, Intermediate courses. Candidates who want to appear for January 2025 examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org. ICAI CA January Admit Card 2025 out for Foundation, Inter courses, link here

The Foundation course examination will be held on January 12, 16, 18 and 20, 2025. The Foundation course Paper I and II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm, and Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on all days. In the Intermediate course, all papers will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. In Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation Examination, there will not be any advance reading time, whereas, in all other papers/exams mentioned above, an advance reading time of 15 minutes will be given from 1.45 PM (IST) to 2 PM (IST).

The Intermediate Course examination will be conducted on January 11, 13 and 15 for Group I and January 17, 19 and 21, 2024 for Group II.

ICAI CA January Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of ICAI at eservices.icai.org.

Click on ICAI CA January Admit Card 2025 out for Foundation, Inter courses link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination schedule will not change in the event that any day of the examination schedule mentioned above is declared a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government / Local Authority. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of ICAI.