SRMJEE 2025: Phase 1 registration process ends today at srmjeee.srmap.edu.in, direct link to apply here

SRMJEE 2025 Phase 1 application for admissions into B.Tech courses in various SRM colleges ends today, April 16, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of SRMJEE at srmjeee.srmap.edu.in. SRMJEE 2025: Phase 1 registration process ends today at srmjeee.srmap.edu.in

The Phase 1 registration for SRMJEE 2025 started on November 12, 2024, at 11:30 AM. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by paying an application fee of ₹1400/- for each Phase.

The examination for Phase I is scheduled to be held from April 22, 2025 to April 27, 2025 in Remote Proctored Online Mode (RPOM).

TS TET June 2025: TGTET registration begins at tgtet.aptonline.in, direct link to apply here

Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have been 16 years and 6 months old on July 31st, the date they appeared for the class 12th Board examination.

Students over 3 years of gap after class 12th will not be eligible for admissions.

Candidates should have passed higher secondary (10+2) or appear in the current academic year with a minimum of 60% aggregate (3 subjects) in Physics and Chemistry (Both Mandatory) and one of the subjects from Chemistry/Biotechnology/Biology/CS/IT/Information practices/Engineering Graphics/Botany/Zoology as regular subjects in regular stream from any board in India.

BPSC 70th CCE Mains Examinations 2025: Use of calculators permitted but with conditions, what official notice says

SRMJEE 2025 (UG)- Exam Pattern

The examination paper will include 130 questions, 35 questions each from Physics and Chemistry, 40 questions from Maths/Biology, and 20 questions from Aptitude and English. The total marks will be 130, and there will be no negative marking. The duration of the exam will be 2.30 hours.

SRMJEE is conducted in three Phases by SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). The application for Phase II and Phase III will end on June 6, 2025 and June 30, 2025 respectively. The examination for Phase II and Phase III will be conducted from June 12, 2025 to June 17, 2025 and July 4, 2025 to July 5, 2025 respectively. Students can take the exam from the comfort of their homes through their laptops and desktops.

For detailed information, candidates should visit applications.srmist.edu.in.

Direct link to apply for SRMJEE 2025