AP POLYCET 2025: Registration date extended to April 17, 2025 at polycetap.nic.in, direct link here

AP POLYCET 2025: Registration date extended to April 17, 2025, direct link here

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has extended the deadline for “Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET)” to April 17, 2025. Candidates seeking admission into Diploma courses in Engineering/non-engineering/ Technology offered at Polytechnics (Govt./Aided/Private) and private engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh state for the Academic year 2025-26 can apply online at polycetap.nic.in.

Important Dates

The filling of online applications commenced on March 12, 2025 and will end tomorrow, April 17, 2025, extended from April 15, 2025. The exam is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The tentative date for result declaration is May 10, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should be Indian National

Domicile: belongs to the state of Andhra Pradesh as defined in G.O.(P). NO. 646 Education (W) department dated 10-07-1979.

Educational qualification: Passed or appeared for the SSC Board examination or its equivalent.

Age Limit: No age limit to appear for the examination

Exam Pattern

AP POLYCET 2025 will be conducted in offline mode. It will include 120 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs), 50 from Mathematics, 40 from Physics, and 30 from chemistry. Each correct answer rewards 4 marks; there are no negative marks for incorrect answers. The Paper will last 2 hours (120 minutes).

POLYCET-2025 will be conducted at nearly 500 examination centres across 69 towns/cities in all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

How to Apply?

Visit the official website at polycetap.nic.in Click on link ‘ AP POLYCET 2025’, available on Home page Fill in details Upload Photo and Signature Pay Application fee Download hall ticket (one Week before Exam Date)

Application Fee

OC / BC candidates: ₹400/-

SC / ST Candidates: RS 100/-