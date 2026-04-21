UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP 10th, 12th results to be available likely soon, here's how to check
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: UPMSP 10th, 12th results will be announced on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and more.
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has not yet announced the UP Board Result 2026 date and time. The date and time of results will be announced before the declaration of UPMSP 10th, 12th results. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. ...Read More
The UP Board results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board officials. Along with the results, the Board will also announce the pass percentage, how to check, toppers, district wise and gender wise performance.
This year, the UP Board exam commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12, 2026.
A total of 53,37,778 students had registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time and more.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 11:22:35 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time to be announced soon
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has not yet announced the UP Board Result 2026 date and time.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:56:09 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of UP Results at upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on UP Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:48:25 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: When was result announced in 2025?
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: On April 25, the UPMSP 10th, 12th results were announced. The exams was held at 8140 centres from 24 February to 12 March 2025.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:42:16 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: What UP Board Secretary said?
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Bhagwati Singh, UP Board secretary, said most of the result preparation work is complete, and the final tally is being cross-checked to avoid errors. “We are making efforts to declare the results on or before April 27, 2026. The official notification will be issued from the Board headquarters once the date is finalised after consultation with the government. All work is progressing on schedule, and cross-checking is underway to identify and rectify any discrepancies,” he said.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:39:29 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: List of websites
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:36:39 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
Click on UP Board Result 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:34:21 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: More than 53 lakh students registered
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: A total of 53,37,778 students had registered for the examination, which includes 27,61,696 class 10 and 25,76,082 class 12 students. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:28:04 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: This year, the UP Board exam commenced on February 18 and concluded on March 12, 2026.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:20:14 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Other details to be available
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Along with the results, the Board will also announce the pass percentage, how to check, toppers, district wise and gender wise performance.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:17:43 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Class 10, 12 results to be announced via press conference
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: The UP Board results will be announced at a press conference conducted by the Board's officials.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:13:20 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.
- Tue, 21 Apr 2026 10:11:25 am
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UP Board Result 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the UPMSP 10th, 12th results have not been shared yet.