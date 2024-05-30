UP Madarsa Board Results 2024: Scores declared on madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in, direct link, steps to check marks here

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Board has declared the UP Madarsa Board results 2024 for Molvi, Munshi, Kamil, Alim, and Fazil today, May 30, 2024. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results online by visiting he official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. UP Madarsa Board Results 2024 declared on madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

A total of 114,723 students from various madrasas across Uttar Pradesh appeared for the exams. Out of these, 101,602 students have successfully passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 88.5 percent.

Girls outperformed boys securing 90.3 percent. Boys, on the other hand, scored 86.7 percent.

To check the results, students will need to enter details such as their examination roll number as login credential on the space provided.

Steps to check UP Madarsa Board results 2024:

Go to the the official website at madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in.

Click on the UP Board Madarsa result link available on the homepage.

Enter your credentials on the login page and click on submit.

Check the results displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a hardcopy for further need.

It may be mentioned here that the UP Board Madrasa exams 2024 were conducted from February 13 to February 21, 2024.

In 2023, UP Madrasa Board results were released on July 27. The pass percentage was recorded at 84.48 percent.

For further details, students are advised to check the official website of Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrasa Education (UPBME).