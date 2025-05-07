WB HS Result 2025: West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results declared, check pass percentage, toppers list here

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared WB HS Result 2025 on May 7, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik examination can check the Class 12 results on the official website of WBCHSE at result.wb.gov.in. WBCHSE HS 12th Result LIVE Updates WB HS Result 2025: West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results out, pass percentage here

This year the overall pass percentage is 90.79%. A total of 473919 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 430286 candidates have passed. The boys pass percentage is 92.3% and girls pass percentage is 88.18%.

East Medinipur is the best-performing district this year with a pass percentage of 95.74%. 2 North 24 Parganas is in the second spot with 93.5%, and Kolkata stood third with 93.4% pass percentage.

The overall pass percentage of the Science stream is 99.46%, the Commerce stream is 97.52%, and the Arts stream is 88.25%.

Rupayan Pal of Bardhaman has topped the WB HS exam. He scored 497 marks and his pass percentage is 99.4%. Tushar Debnath of Coochbehar is the second topper. He scored 496 marks and his overall pass percentage is 99.2%. Rajashree Adhikary of Arambagh is the third topper who scored 495 marks and pass percentage is 99%. Sreejita Ghosal of Bankura stood fourth by scoring 494 marks and overall pass percentage is 98.8%.

The Class 12 board exam results were announced via a press conference. The press conference was held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata-700091.

The WBCHSE Class 12 results can also be checked on the official website of Digilocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. The West Bengal HS results will also be available at HT Portal.

Direct link to check WB HS Result 2025

WB HS Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check their results through the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at result.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WBCHSE HS Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The West Bengal Class 12 results can be downloaded from the official websites from 2 pm on May 7, 2025. The hardcopies of the mark sheets and pass certificates will be distributed among the concerned institutions from the enclosed 55 distribution centres all over the West Bengal on May 8, 2025 at 10 am. The Head of the Institutions/ Teacher-in-Charges can distribute the mark sheets and certificates, collected from the distribution centres among their students on the same day on May 8, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBCHSE.