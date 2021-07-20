Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WB Madhyamik Result 2021: WBBSE 10th results declared, websites to check marks

WB Madhyamik Result 2021 has been declared today. WBBSE 10th results can be checked now from the official websites.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 20, 2021 10:14 AM IST
WB Madhyamik Result 2021

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the WB Madhyamik Result 2021 today, July 20, 2021 at 9 am. The WBBSE 10th Result link is now available to all the candidates on the official site. The result can be checked on the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in.

This year 12 lakh students have registered themselves for the Class 10 board exams. Candidates who want to check the result will have to keep their admit card in hand for roll number and date of birth. The Madhyamik result can be checked by candidates in the list of websites given below.

West Bengal Class 10 result 2021

WB Madhyamik Result 2021: List of websites

wbbse.wb.gov.inwbresults.nic.in
indiaresults.comexametc.com

Candidates can also pre-register the registration number and mobile number on exametc to get the result free on SMS soon after the result is announced. Also, students can download the mobile app ‘Madhyamik Result 2021’ from the Google Play store for free of cost and check the results there.

The Class 10 results will be based on the 50:50 formula. As per the formula the candidates' mark in the class 9 annual examination and the internal assessment in class 10 for every subject will be taken into consideration.

wbbse class 10 results wbbse board result wbbse result

