West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the WB Madhyamik Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state can check the results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the HT Portal. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE Updates WB Madhyamik Result 2026: WBBSE 10th results declared at wbbse.wb.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Madhyamik results were announced via a press conference. Along with the results, the Board announced the pass percentage, district-wise details, toppers' names and other information.

The schools will get the marksheets and certificates from the respective camp offices of the Board from 10.30 am today.

Direct link to check WB Madhyamik Result 2026

WB Madhyamik Result 2026: How to check All those students who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

2. Click on WB Madhyamik Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 board examination began on February 2 and ended on February 12, 2025. The examination commenced with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects. The Madhyamik examination was held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. (First 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only).