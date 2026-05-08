WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WB Class 10th results releasing today at 9.30 am at wbbse.wb.gov.in

The WBBSE 10th results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held at 9.30 am.

The results can also be checked on wbbsedata.com and HT Portal. The link to check the Class 10 results will be activated at 10.15 am today.

The schools will get the marksheets and certificates from the respective camp offices of the Board from 10.30 am today.

The Class 10 board examination began on February 2 and ended on February 12, 2025. The examination commenced with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects. The Madhyamik examination was held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. (First 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only).