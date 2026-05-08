WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WB Class 10th results releasing today at 9.30 am at wbbse.wb.gov.in
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: WBBSE 10th results releasing today at 9.30 am. The direct link will be available at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, toppers etc.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education will release WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 on May 8, 2026. The WB Class 10th results will be announced at 9.30 am today. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in....Read More
The WBBSE 10th results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held at 9.30 am.
The results can also be checked on wbbsedata.com and HT Portal. The link to check the Class 10 results will be activated at 10.15 am today.
The schools will get the marksheets and certificates from the respective camp offices of the Board from 10.30 am today.
The Class 10 board examination began on February 2 and ended on February 12, 2025. The examination commenced with first language paper and ended with optional elective subjects. The Madhyamik examination was held in only one paper on each day from 10.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. (First 15 minutes for reading the Question Papers only).
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: How to access marksheet on DigiLocker
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Students can access their 2026 Madhyamik marksheet through DigiLocker once the results are announced.
To download the document, students need to log in to the DigiLocker app or website using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar details.
After signing in, they can navigate to the ‘Issued Documents’ section or search for WBBSE under the Education category.
The digital marksheet will be available there for download or sharing.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Digital marksheet accepted for provisional admissions
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Soon after the declaration of results, the online provisional marksheet will be available to download. This marksheet will be accepted by most schools and colleges for provisional admission to Class 11.
Students have been advised to download and print a copy of the digital marksheet. However, the original marksheet will be issued by the schools later.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Other websites to check results
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: The results can also be checked on wbbsedata.com and HT Portal.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: When will press conference begin?
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: The WBBSE 10th results will be announced via press conference. The press conference will be held at 9.30 am.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Date: May 8
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Time: 9.30 am