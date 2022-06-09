West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live: Check scores on HT portal, direct link inside
West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live updates: West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced Class 12 or Higher Secondary or Uccha Madhyamik final examination result 2022 on June 10. The link to check results will be available on the Hindustan Times portal 12 pm onwards.
WBCHSE 12th result 2022 on HT portal
Students an check their scores on wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in, and bangla.hindustantimes.com and as well.
This year, Adisha Deb Sharma from Cooch Behar has topped HS final exam in West Bengal by scoring 99.6% marks. A total of 272 students have shared the top 10 positions.
The overall pass percentage stood at 88.44%.
This year, WBCHSE Class 12 exams begun on April 2 and ended on April 26, 2022. The examination was conducted offline by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government. Around 8 lakh students appeared for Class 12 board exams in West Bengal this year.
Students can view their result through online web portal, SMS and mobile app from 12 noon onwards instead of 11.30 am on June 10, 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 01:00 PM
WBHSE 12th result declared: How to check at HT Portal
Visit Hindustan Times website on hindustantimes.com.
Click on Education link available on the page.
Now press Board exam page where the West Bengal Class 12 result link will be available.
Click on Class 12 result link and enter the login details.
Fill in the login credentials and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:44 PM
WBCHSE class 12th result out today
This year a total of 96.8 % of the total enrolled candidates ultimately appeared for the WBCHSE Class 12 exams examination.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:36 PM
WB HS result declared: Boys overperformed girls'
This year boys have overperformed girls with the pass percentage of 90.19 percent, while girls students pass percentage is 86.58 percent.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:29 PM
WB HS exam result issued today: CM congratulated Students
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has congratulated all the successful students. Taking to the twitter West Bengal CM said," Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Higher Secondary examination! Girls and boys of our districts have shown exemplary performance, while city students too make us proud".
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:25 PM
WBCHSE HS result: 88.44 % pass
The West Bengal Council of Upper Secondary Education (WBCHSE) issued higher secondary (class 12) exam results today with a record 88.44 percent of applicants passing the examinations. Male students pass percentage is 90.19%, while female students pass percentage is 86.58%.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:19 PM
WB HS Result 2022: How to check the result
Visit the official website of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in
Click on West Bengal Class 12th Result 2022 link available on the home page
Key in your login details and click on submit
Check the result and download the page
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:18 PM
WB HS result 2022: Direct link here
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has declared WB 12th HS result 2022 at the press conference. Here's the direct link to check the result.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:14 PM
West Bengal HS results 2022 on official website
WB Class 12 result is now available on wbresults.nic.in as well. Students can login with their roll numbers and check scores.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:06 PM
WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2022: HT portal link
West Bengal Class 12 results on hindustantimes.com: Check using the link below
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 12:04 PM
West Bengal WBCHSE HS result 2022 now available on HT portal
West Bengal board Class 12 result is now available on Hindustan Times (HT) portal.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:59 AM
How to check West Bengal Class 12th results 2022 on HT portal
- Open the link given above
- Enter your roll number
- Submit and view results
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:52 AM
WB HS result 2022: Mark sheets on websites from 12 pm
Students can check West Bengal HS results on wbresults.nic.in, hindustantimes.com and wbchse.nic.in 12 pm onwards.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:45 AM
West Bengal Class 12th results 2022: Result at a glance
This year, 744655 students had enrolled for Uccha Madhyamik final exam in West Bengal, of whom 720862 students appeared. A total of 636875 or 88.44% students have managed to pass.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:39 AM
West Bengal WBCHSE Class 12th result: Urdu, Nepali, Santhali mediums
Urdu medium pass %: 75.2
Nepali medium pass %: 93.19
Santhali medium pass %: 92.67
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:32 AM
West Bengal WBCHSE HS result 2022 on HT portal
Here is the direct link to check West Bengal Class 12 results on HT portal:
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:29 AM
West Bengal HS result 2022: How toppers did
1st rank
Adisha Deb Sharma from Cooch Behar
Percentage: 99.6%
Marks: 498 marks
2nd rank
Sayandeep Samanta from West Midnapore
Marks: 497
Percentage: 99.4%
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:24 AM
WB HS result 2022: Meet the toppers
1. Adisha Dev Sharma
2. Sayandip Samanta
3. Rohin Sen, Soham Das, Abhik Das, Parichay Pari
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:20 AM
West Bengal HS result 2022: Adisha Dev Sharma tops
Adisha Dev Sharma of Coochbehar has secured 99.6 percent marks and topped WB HS results 2022.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:18 AM
West Bengal HS Class 12th results: 272 students in Merit list
A record 272 students have been placed in top 10 ranks of WB 12th result 2022.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:17 AM
West Bengal 12th result 2022: Next year's exams
Next year, board exams will begin on March 14 and end on March 27 for Class 12. Exams will have complete syllabus.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:16 AM
West Bengal HS result 2022: Boys record better pass percentage
This year, the pass percentage of boys stood at 90.19% while for girls, it is 86.98%.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:14 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal Class 12th result 2022 live updates
Enrolled: 744655
Appeared: 720862
Passed: 636875
Pass percentage: 88.44%
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:12 AM
West Bengal HS result 2022: 88.44% pass
The pass percentage this year in West Bengal HS result 2022 stood at 88.44%.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:08 AM
West Bengal HS results 2022: Link will be available at 12 pm
Link to check WB 12th result 2022 will be available on hindustantimes.com and other sites after 12 pm.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:06 AM
WBCHSE HS result 2022: Result declared on 44th day
West Bengal Class 12 board exam results haver been declared on the 44th day since the last date of exam.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:02 AM
WBCHSE HS result 2022: Press conference begins
Press conference for West Bengal Class 12th results has started.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 11:02 AM
WBCHSE HS result 2022 on Hindustan Times
Students can check West Bengal HS results on Hindustan Times using the link below:
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:58 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2022: Press conference begins shortly
Press conference for WB HS result 2022 begins at 11 am. Follow all the latest updates here.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:56 AM
West Bengal WBCHSE 12th results 2022: Toppers will be announced
WBCHSE will announce names of toppers in Arts, Science and Commerce streams during the result press conference.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:55 AM
Websites to check Wb 12th results
- wbresults.nic.in
- wbchse.nic.in
- hindustantimes.com
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:44 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2022: 15 minutes remaining
Only 15 minutes remaining for West Bengal HS results. The press conference is scheduled for 11 am.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:41 AM
How to check West Bengal HS result 2022 on hindustantimes.com
- Go to hindustantimes.com/education
- Click on board exams
- Select West Bengal board
- Select class
- Login with the required information
- Submit and check results.
Students can also use the direct link given here.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:38 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal 12th result 2022: Direct link to check on HT portal
Check West Bengal Class 12th results on HT portal using the link below
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:34 AM
WB HS result 2022 on HT portal
In addition to the official websites, WB 12th results will also be available on the HT poral (hindustantimes.com)
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:02 AM
WB HS result 2022: 1 hour remains
Only 1 hour remaining for declaration of West Bengal Class 12 results. The press conference begins at 11 am.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 10:00 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal HS 12th result 2022: Mobile app
There is a mobile App for android users to check WB Class 12th results. They can go to Google PlayStore and download the 'WBCHSE Results 2022’ application.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:46 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2022: Mark sheets and certificates
Schools can collect Ucchatar Madhyamik or WB 12th result 2022 mark sheets and pass certificates from distribution camps June 20 onwards. After that, students can visit their schools to collect these documents.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:31 AM
West Bengal board HS results 2022: Important notice for students
In a recent notification on Uccha Madhyamik results, WBCHSE has said that students will be able to check their results on wbresults.nic.in and other sites 12 pm onwards, instead of 11:30 am.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 09:17 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2022: How to check on websites
- Go to wbresults.nic.in
- Click on the Uccha Madhyamik or HS final result link
- Enter your board exam roll number
- Submit and view result
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 08:46 AM
WBCHSE HS result 2022: How to check via SMS
To check WB 12th result via SMS, type WB12<space>Roll number and send the message to 56070 or 5676750.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 08:21 AM
West Bengal HS result 2022: Press conference
WBCHSE will announce 12th results at a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the council. The press conference will begin at 11 am.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 08:04 AM
WB HS result 2022: Login credentials for West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik results
To check WBCHSE HS result 2022, students have to login to the board websites with their roll numbers.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 08:00 AM
WBCHSE HS result 2022: List of websites for WB 12th results
Websites for West Bengal Class 12 results include
- wbresults.nic.in
- wbchse.nic.in
- bangla.hindustantimes.com
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 07:48 AM
WBCHSE West Bengal HS result 2022 time
The board will declare WB HS results at 11 am and students can check it on the websites from 12 pm.
-
Fri, 10 Jun 2022 07:30 AM
WB HS result 2022 today
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce HS or Uccha Madhyamik final exam results on June 10.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:20 PM
WB HS Result 2022: Passing marks
Students who have appeared for the exam need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to get pass in the WB HS Result 2022. The result will be announced tomorrow, June 10, 2022.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:11 PM
WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Result: Pass percentage of 2021
In 2021, the West Bengal Class 12 result was announced on July 22. A total of 819202 students had appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage is 97.69%.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 08:00 PM
WB Class 12 Result 2022: Press conference to begin at 11 am
The WBCHSE class 12th result will be announced through a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the council. The press conference will begin at 11 am onwards.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:30 PM
West Bengal 12th result 2022: How many students waiting for result
Around 8 lakh students are waiting for West Bengal HS result 2022. The result will be announced on June 10, 2022 at 12 noon. Candidates are advised to keep admit card ready for checking results.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:20 PM
WBCHSE 12th Result 2022: Exams conducted following COVID19 protocols
WBCHSE 12th examination was conducted offline by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:10 PM
West Bengal Class 12 Result 2022: Where to check
wbchse.nic.in
wbresults.nic.in
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 07:03 PM
WBCHSE class 12 result: When will result be conducted
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare WBCHSE Class 12 Result on June 10, 2022. The West Bengal Class 12 result will be declared by the Board at 11 am.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:52 PM
West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik Result: Credentials required
Candidates will have to have their roll numbers to check West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik result tomorrow, June 10, 2022.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:40 PM
WB 12th result 2022: Mobile app where result will be available
Candidates will have to download ‘WBCHSE Results 2022’ mobile app where the result will be available for Class 12. The mobile app is available on Google Play.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:30 PM
WBCHSE Class 12 result 2022: How to check
Visit the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in.
Click on results link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on Class 12 result link.
Enter the login details and press submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:25 PM
WBCHSE result 2022 class 12: When can students get marksheets
The Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions can collect HS marksheets, certificates and other relevant documents from their respective distribution camps from 11 am onwards on June 20, 2022 and issue the same to concerned candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:15 PM
12th result 2022 West Bengal Board: List of websites
wbchse.nic.in
wbresults.nic.in
exametc.com
results.shiksha
indiaresults.com
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:11 PM
WBCHSE 12th result 2022: Last year data
In 2021, the West Bengal Class 12 result was announced on July 22. A total of 819202 students had appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage is 97.69%.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 06:00 PM
West Bengal 12th result 2022: Result to be announced at press conference
The WBCHSE class 12th result will be announced through a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the council. The press conference will begin at 11 am onwards.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:56 PM
West Bengal HS result 2022: 8 lakh students wait for result
Around 8 lakh students are waiting for West Bengal HS result 2022. The result will be announced on June 10, 2022 at 12 noon. Candidates are advised to keep admit card ready for checking results.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:45 PM
WBCHSE result 2022: When was exam conducted
This year, WBCHSE Class 12 exams started on April 2 and ended on April 26, 2022 in the state. The examination was conducted offline by following all COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:36 PM
West Bengal 12th result 2022: Where to check
Candidates can check their results on the official site of WBCHSE on wbchse.nic.in and also on wbresults.nic.in after declaration.
-
Thu, 09 Jun 2022 05:30 PM
WB Class 12 Result 2022: Date and Time
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will announce WBCHSE HS 12th Result 2022 on June 10, 2022. The West Bengal Class 12 result will be declared by the Board at 12 noon instead of 11.30 am tomorrow.