West Bengal 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Madhyamik Result declared

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the West Bengal 10th Result 2021 on July 20, 2021. The WBBSE Madhyamik Result was announced at 9 am by the board officials at the press conference. The result link is now available for all registered students. Students can check their results on the official site of WBBSE on wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The result can be checked with candidate’s registration number and date of birth. The press conference will be conducted by the Board officials at the Meeting hall, Derozio Bhawan, 1st floor, DJ-8, Sector II, Kolkata-700091.

WB Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates

Candidates can collect their admit cards, mark sheet and certificates of Madhyamik Pariksha 2021 at the camp officers from 10 am onwards on July 20, 2021. No candidate will be allowed to collect the admit card, mark sheet, and certificate from their institution. Only their guardian can collect the same from their respective institution with proper observance of COVID19 protocols.

This year around 12 lakh candidates were slated to appear for Class 10 Madhyamik exams which were cancelled by the state government due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board later released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the results will be prepared.