West Bengal Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2021 cancelled

West Bengal Board 10th and 12th exams 2021: West Bengal government on Monday cancelled the state board class 10 and class 12 exams 2021 due to the prevailing situation. West Bengal Madarasah board exams have also cancelled.

State Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee has asked the education department to see how the evaluation process could be done and results be published in time so that students don't suffer.

The state had invited public opinions on whether and how to hold class 10 and 12 board examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Till 2pm on Monday, more than 34000 emails were received by the government. For Class 10th, 79% said no to board exams, while for Class 12 exams 83% said no to board exams.

The state government had last week formed an expert committee to review the Covid-19 situation and recommend if board examinations could be held under the circumstances and how.

While the expert committee was considering and discussing the matter, the government also invited views from the general public, parents and students on the issue of conducting exams or not.

The announcement of the schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams in West Bengal was stalled at the last minute on Wednesday, a day after the CBSE and ISC board cancelled class 12 board exams keeping in mind the risk posed to children’s health during the ongoing nationwide second wave of the Covid pandemic.

(With inputs from Joydeep Thakur in Kolkata.)