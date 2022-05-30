West Bengal board Madrasah exam result out at wbresults.nic.in, direct link here

West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education on May 30 has released the results of the High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, and Fazil Exams. The WB Madrasah result was announced at 12:30 noon at wbresults.nic.in. candidates who took the examination can check their result through their roll number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Direct link to check High Madrasah result

Direct link to check Alim result

Direct link to check Fazil exam result

To check the West Bengal Board High Madrasah, Madhyamik, Alim, and Fazil Exams result candidates can follow the steps given below:

West Bengal board Madrasah result: How to check

Visit the official website of WBBME at result.wbbme.org

On the homepage find, the link given to check the result

Key in your credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the copy of the same for future reference