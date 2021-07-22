West Bengal class 12 result 2021: 86 students clinch top 10 spots

The West Bengal class 12 board results have been declared today, July 22. A total of 8,19,202 students will receive their individual score cards 4 pm onwards. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Chairman Mahua Das has announced the performance of the students in a press conference.

West Bengal class 12 result live updates

"A total of 86 students have clinched the top 10 spots," the Board Chairman said.

More than 60% of the total number of students have secured 60% and above, first division, in the class 12 exam.

This year exams could not be held in the state due to surge in COVID-19 cases at the same time when the board exams were scheduled. The board has prepared the result of class 12 students following an alternative assessment policy.

The topper has secured 499 marks out of 500, Board Chairman, Mahua Das, said.

"Stream wise, in arts the pass percentage is 97.39, in science it is 99.28 and in commerce it is 99.8," she said.

This year 9013 students got more than 90%, she added.