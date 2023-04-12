When is Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2023 expected? See updates here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2023: Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) final exams conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) are over and students are waiting for updates on date and time for declaration of results. The board will announce these results on mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in, among others. A list of websites will be shared with students ahead of results.

As per sources familiar with developments at Maharashtra board, the assessment and moderation work are going on as per schedule decided by the board. Around 80 per cent of Class 12 answer sheets and 60 per cent of Class 10 answer sheets have been evaluated so far.

Maharashtra SSC result 2023 can be expected by mid-June and HSC results are likely to be declared in May-end, the source, who did not want to be named, said.

Here are the steps to check Maharashtra SSC and HSC results 2023, once announced:

How to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2023

Go to the official website of the board. Go to the results tab. Enter the asked login credentials Submit and view your result.