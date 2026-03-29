BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result 2026: Check full list of toppers here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 (matric) results for 2026, with lakhs of students awaiting their scores. Along with the results, the board has also released the list of toppers, overall pass percentage, and other key statistics. With many eagerly awaiting their scores, find out how to check results and see which students topped the charts. (AI-generated image)

Students can check their results on the official websites – bsebexam.com and results.biharboardonline.com – as well as via Digilocker, UMANG app, and SMS services. Alternatively, candidates can visit the Hindustan Times Education page to check their results by submitting their login credentials. Check live updates on the results here.

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BSEB class 10 toppers list 2026 The board has declared the names of the top-performing students this year. The toppers list is as follows:

Rank 1: Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali – 492/500 - 98.4%

Overall pass percentage and performance Overall pass percentage: 81.79%

Total students appeared: 15,10,928

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Previous year trends Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 82.12%, with boys outperforming girls.

Over 15 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Toppers in 2025 scored as high as 97.80%, with multiple students sharing the top rank. ALSO READ | Registration for CBSE Class 10 second exams begins from March 18

What next for students After downloading their results, students should: