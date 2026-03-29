BSEB Bihar Board class 10 result 2026: Check full list of toppers here
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Class 10 (matric) results for 2026, with lakhs of students awaiting their scores. Along with the results, the board has also released the list of toppers, overall pass percentage, and other key statistics.
Students can check their results on the official websites – bsebexam.com and results.biharboardonline.com – as well as via Digilocker, UMANG app, and SMS services. Alternatively, candidates can visit the Hindustan Times Education page to check their results by submitting their login credentials. Check live updates on the results here.
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BSEB class 10 toppers list 2026
The board has declared the names of the top-performing students this year. The toppers list is as follows:
Rank 1: Pushpanjali Kumari from Jamui and Sabreen Parveen from Vaishali – 492/500 - 98.4%
Overall pass percentage and performance
Overall pass percentage: 81.79%
Total students appeared: 15,10,928
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Previous year trends
- Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 82.12%, with boys outperforming girls.
- Over 15 lakh students appeared for the exam.
- Toppers in 2025 scored as high as 97.80%, with multiple students sharing the top rank.
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What next for students
After downloading their results, students should:
- Collect original marksheets from schools
- Evaluate eligibility for streams in Class 11 (Science, Commerce, Humanities)
- Apply for scholarships or admissions as per cut-offs
- Students unsatisfied with their scores can apply for rechecking or revaluation within the stipulated timeline.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More