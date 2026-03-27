NIOS Datesheet 2026: Class 10, 12 timetable released at sdmis.nios.ac.in, check dates here
The National Institute of Open Schooling has released NIOS Datesheet 2026. The Class 10, 12 theory exams April 2026 datesheet is available to candidates on the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
The Class 10, 12 April board exams will begin on April 10 and will May 6, 2026. The Class 12 exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30/5.30 pm and Class 10 board exam will be held from 2.30 pm tp 4 pm/ 4.30 pm/ 5 pm.
Learners will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the commencement of the examination.
Direct link to download NIOS Datesheet 2026
NIOS Datesheet 2026: How to download
To download the exam datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NIOS at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
2. Click on NIOS Datesheet 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
As per the datesheet, a few examination dates in the state of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have been scheduled to be conducted on different dates as indicated in the date sheet due to Assembly Election. Competitive Examination and State specific holidays.
The result of examination is likely to be declared in 7 weeks after the last date of the examination. No enquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained. The result will be made available immediately on NIOS website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIOS.
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