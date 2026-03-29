Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: BSEB Class 10 results to be declared today, check direct link here
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Students need to score a minimum aggregate of 30% to qualify for their board exams, and subject-wise passing marks are also 30%.
- 1 Mins agoHow to check result via Digilocker app
- 9 Mins agoMinimum marks needed to pass the exam
- 30 Mins agoWhat time will the result be declared?
- 40 Mins agoRechecking, revaluation, and improvement Exams
- 47 Mins agoDate and time of result over the years
- 52 Mins agoLast year's result highlights
- 58 Mins agoClass 10 exam in numbers
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoHow to check your Bihar Board class 10th Results via Digilocker app
- 1 Hr 9 Mins agoHow to check your Bihar Board class 10th Results via website
- 1 Hr 13 Mins agoMinimum aggregate, subject-wise passing marks
- 1 Hr 14 Mins agoDocuments, credentials needed to check result
- 1 Hr 15 Mins agoHow to check your result
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoResults to be declared today
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) results for Class 10th exams are scheduled to be announced at around 1:15pm today, March 29, 2026. The students can download the Bihar Board Class 10th Result from the BSEB’s official website- bsebexam.com or interbiharboard.com. Students can also get their scorecards via other platforms like Digilocker app, Umang app, or through SMS....Read More
To check their Bihar Board Class 10th Result, students are advised to keep their credentials, like Roll number and Roll code, readily available. The online Bihar Board Class 10th Result will also have information like subject-wise marks secured by students, their qualifying status, grades, and other important details. Students need to score a minimum aggregate of 30% to qualify for their board exams, and subject-wise passing marks are also 30%.
How to check your Bihar Board Class 10th Results via official website
-Visit the official website of Bihar Board at results.biharboardonline.com or bsebexam.com
-Click on the BSEB Class 10th Result 2026 link
-Enter the required login credentials, that is, your roll code and roll number
-Enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on screen
-Click on the Search Result button to view your scorecard
-Your result will be displayed on screen, including subject-wise marking, qualifying status, and grades.
-Download your result or take a screenshot for future reference
Download the Hindustan Times app for detailed coverage of Bihar Board results and other examinations.
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: How to check result via Digilocker app
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: To download your matric result via Digilocker, go to the official Digilocker website, results.digilocker.gov.in/ or open the Digilocker mobile app
Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhar Card details
If you do not have an account, create an account and then login
After logging in, click on the Bihar Board Result 2026 link, usually found under the “Education” or “Results” tab
Enter your roll number, roll code, and other required credentials
Click on the submit button
Download your Bihar Board Class 10th Result marksheet
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Minimum marks needed to pass the exam
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Students need to score a minimum aggregate of 30% to qualify for their board exams, and subject-wise passing marks are also 30%.
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: What time will the result be declared?
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: The results will be declared at 1:15pm today. Students can check their result on BSEB’s official website- bsebexam.com or interbiharboard.com. Students can also get their scorecards via other platforms like Digilocker app, Umang app, or through SMS.
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Rechecking, revaluation, and improvement Exams
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Students dissatisfied with their results can apply for the recheck or reevaluation of their answer sheets within the prescribed window. The revaluation process is only eligible for theory papers, internal markings or practical assessment markings cannot be challenged.
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Date and time of result over the years
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE:
2025: March 29 at 12.20 pm
2024: March 31 at 1.30 pm
2023: March 31 at 1.30 pm
2022: March 31 at 3 pm
2021: April 5 at 3.30 pm
2020: May 26 at 12.30 pm
2019: April 6 at 1 pm
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Last year's result highlights
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: In 2025, Class 10th board result 2025 was announced on March 29 at 12 pm, where more than 15.58 lakh students appeared in the exam, of which almost 7.52 lakh students were male, and 8.05 lakh students were female.
The overall passing percentage of the student was 82.12%, with the passing percentage of male students being 83.65% and that of female students being 80.67%. Clearly, last year boys outperformed girls, it's yet to be seen who has scored better this year.
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Class 10 exam in numbers
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: This year, around 15.12 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board class 10th examination, out of which 7,85,722 were girls and 7,26,961 were boys.
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: How to check your Bihar Board class 10th Results via Digilocker app
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE:
- To download your matric result via Digilocker, go to the official Digilocker website, results.digilocker.gov.in/ or open the Digilocker mobile app
- Sign in using your registered mobile number or Aadhar Card details
- If you do not have an account, create an account and then login
- After logging in, click on the Bihar Board Result 2026 link, usually found under the “Education” or “Results” tab
- Enter your roll number, roll code, and other required credentials
- Click on the submit button
- Download your Bihar Board Class 10th Result marksheet
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: How to check your Bihar Board class 10th Results via website
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE:
- Visit the official website of Bihar Board at results.biharboardonline.com or bsebexam.com
- Click on the BSEB Class 10th Result 2026 link
- Enter the required login credentials, that is, your roll code and roll number
- Enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on screen
- Click on the Search Result button to view your scorecard
- Your result will be displayed on screen, including subject-wise marking, qualifying status, and grades.
- Download your result or take a screenshot for future reference
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Minimum aggregate, subject-wise passing marks
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Students need to score a minimum aggregate of 30% to qualify for their board exams, and subject-wise passing marks are also 30%.
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Documents, credentials needed to check result
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: To check their Bihar Board Class 10th Result, students are advised to keep their credentials, like Roll number and Roll code, readily available. The online Bihar Board Class 10th Result will also have information like subject-wise marks secured by students, their qualifying status, grades, and other important details. Students need to score a minimum aggregate of 30% to qualify for their board exams, and subject-wise passing marks are also 30%.
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: How to check your result
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: After the declaration of results, students can download the Bihar Board Class 10th Result from the BSEB’s official website- bsebexam.com or interbiharboard.com. Students can also get their scorecards via other platforms like Digilocker app, Umang app, or through SMS. The Hindustan Times Education page also has the link of BSEB Class 10 results for candidates who have appeared for the exam.
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Results to be declared today
Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: Results for Bihar Board Class 10 will be declared today at around 1:30pm.