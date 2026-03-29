Bihar Board 10th Result LIVE: BSEB Class 10 results to be declared today, check direct link here

To check their Bihar Board Class 10th Result, students are advised to keep their credentials, like Roll number and Roll code, readily available. The online Bihar Board Class 10th Result will also have information like subject-wise marks secured by students, their qualifying status, grades, and other important details. Students need to score a minimum aggregate of 30% to qualify for their board exams, and subject-wise passing marks are also 30%.

How to check your Bihar Board Class 10th Results via official website

-Visit the official website of Bihar Board at results.biharboardonline.com or bsebexam.com

-Click on the BSEB Class 10th Result 2026 link

-Enter the required login credentials, that is, your roll code and roll number

-Enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on screen

-Click on the Search Result button to view your scorecard

-Your result will be displayed on screen, including subject-wise marking, qualifying status, and grades.

-Download your result or take a screenshot for future reference

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