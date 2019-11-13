BSEB Bihar inter exam 2019 registration begins today, here’s how to register

education

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:53 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the online registration process for class 11 exam for session 2019-21.The registration form for intermediate examination 2019-21 has been uploaded on the BSEB website at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

The head of the institutions will take a printout of these forms and provide the enrolled students two copies of the forms. The last date of registration and fee submission is November 30.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor had said in a press conference that Class 11 regular students of arts, science, commerce and vocational courses and private candidates of arts and commerce stream can get their registration done through the principals of their institutions before the deadline.

Here’s the direct link to the online registration portal

Registration Fees:

Regular students- Rs 370

Private Students- Rs 670

Students who have passed class 10th from other board (regular)-- Rs 520

Students who have passed class 10th from other board (private) -- Rs 820

Photos that will be uploaded for online registration should be of 35mm x 30mm size

It should be 400 X 500kb in JPG and JPEG format

Head size/ face size: 25mm X 20 mm

Background : Plain White or Light Green