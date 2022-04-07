BSSC CGL notification 2022: Apply for 2187 graduate level posts from April 14

BSSC CGL notification 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has invited online applications for Third Graduate level Combined competitive exam 2022. The commission has proposed to fill 2,187 vacancies through this recruitment process. The vacancies for which applications have been invited include: Secretariat Assistant, Planning Assistant, Malaria Inspector and Data Entry Operator Grade C.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bihar Staff Selection Commission at bssc.bihar.gov.in.The online registration process and payment of examination fee shall be available from April 14, 2022. Candidates should note that May 17 will be the last date for the submission of application.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have graduation from any recognized university in India. Check notification to know more regarding eligibility conditions.

Age limit

21 years–37 years. Women belonging to unreserved category will get three years of relaxation in upper age limit. Backward and most backward class will get three years of relaxation and SC/SC candidates will get 5 years of relaxation. Age will be calculated from August 1, 2021.

Selection process

The selection process comprises of Preliminary examination and main examination. Preliminary examination comprises of objective type questions. Counselling/Document verification will be conducted in the final stage.

The examination fee for male candidates of General category/ Backward class/ Most Backward class is Rs.540. The fees for SC/ST (permanent resident of Bihar) is Rs.135. For Women of all sections( Permanent Bihar resident) the fee is ₹135. For candidates of all class from outside Bihar, the fees is ₹540.

