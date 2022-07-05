CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: Updates on Class 10 results at cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 final results, along with term 2 exam results soon. CBSE 10th results 2022 will be published on cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to this, students can check CBSE Class 10 result on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in. An official confirmation on CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result date and time is awaited.
CBSE will provide prior information regarding the result date on cbse.gov.in and on social media. Students will find all the latest updates here.
Students can download CBSE results using their board exam roll numbers, date of birth and school code/number.
Apart from websites, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker and UMANG apps.
This year, as many as 21,16,209 students appeared for CBSE term 2 exams from April 26 to May 24. Term 1 exams were held in November-December last year and results have already been declared.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 12:10 PM
CBSE 10th result 2022: Marks required to pass Class 10
To pass Class 10 board exams, a student needs to score at least 33% marks in each subject. In case of subjects with practicals, they need to secure minimum of 33% marks in both practical and theory.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:56 AM
CBSE 10th result 2022 on DigiLocker
CBSE 10th result will be available on the DigiLocker app and website.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:54 AM
How to download CBSE 10th result 2022
- Go to cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on the SSC or Class 10 result link
- Enter roll number, school number
- Enter date of birth in dd/mm/yyyy format
- Submit and view scores
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:40 AM
CBSE 10th result 2022: Keep these details ready
Students can check CBSE term 2 results on the official website using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:21 AM
CBSE 10th result 2022: List of official websites
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result official websites are:
cbseresults.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:14 AM
Where to get official update on CBSE 10th result date
To get all the latest updates on CBSE 10th results, students can follow this blog. The board will give prior information about result date and time.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:13 AM
CBSE 10th result 2022 latest updates
CBSE 10th result 2022, as per some reports, was scheduled to be announced on July 4. A CBSE official later that day denied it.
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 11:12 AM
CBSE results 2022 expected soon
CBSE is expected to announce Class 10, Class 12 term 2 and final results soon on cbseresults.nic.in.