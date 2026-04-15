CBSE 10th result 2026 expected today: How to check scorecard on DigiLocker? Step-by-step process explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 results shortly, with over 25 lakh students waiting for their scores. Once released, the results will be available on the official websites — Central Board of Secondary Education portals results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

Students have been advised to prepare their DigiLocker accounts in advance, representational image. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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The government-backed platform DigiLocker has indicated that the results are expected soon. In a post shared on X, it stated, “CBSE 'Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon'.”

Students have been advised to prepare their DigiLocker accounts in advance. The platform noted, “Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents section after results are published.”

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{{^usCountry}} A similar update has been shared by the UMANG app, which also confirmed that the results will be out “soon.” How to check CBSE class 10 results {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A similar update has been shared by the UMANG app, which also confirmed that the results will be out “soon.” How to check CBSE class 10 results {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms: Official website: results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG app

SMS Steps to activate digiLocker account {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Students will be able to access their results through multiple platforms: Official website: results.cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker

UMANG app

SMS Steps to activate digiLocker account {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For students who have not yet set up their DigiLocker accounts, the platform has outlined a simple process: Visit: [https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse](https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse)

Click on “Get Started”

Enter details and access code provided by the school

Verify mobile number via OTP How to check result in DigiLocker {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For students who have not yet set up their DigiLocker accounts, the platform has outlined a simple process: Visit: [https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse](https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse)

Click on “Get Started”

Enter details and access code provided by the school

Verify mobile number via OTP How to check result in DigiLocker {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 1: Download the app or go to results.digilocker.gov.in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 1: Download the app or go to results.digilocker.gov.in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 2: Register using your Aadhaar details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 2: Register using your Aadhaar details {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 3: Open the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ section {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: Open the ‘Pull Partner Documents’ section {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Choose the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 option {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Choose the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 option {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Step 5: Enter your roll number and year of passing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 5: Enter your roll number and year of passing {{/usCountry}}

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Step 6: Click on ‘Get Document’

Step 7: Select ‘Save to Locker’ to store your marksheet

Two-Board system in place this year

This year’s Class 10 examinations were conducted under a revised two-board system. The first phase, which is mandatory for all students, was held between February 17 and March 11, 2026.

The results expected now correspond to this compulsory attempt.

What Is APAAR ID

APAAR, or Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry, is a unique 12-digit student identification number introduced under the National Education Policy 2020. It is part of the “One Nation, One Student ID” initiative and helps streamline academic records digitally.

Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their digital marksheets directly in DigiLocker once the results are declared.

Marksheet access after results

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After the announcement, students can download their marksheets through DigiLocker, which will store them under the Issued Documents section for easy access and verification.

With multiple access options and digital readiness measures in place, students are advised to keep their credentials ready and accounts activated ahead of the official result declaration.

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