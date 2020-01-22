e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
CBSE 12th boards 2020: How to prepare for the maths exam

CBSE 12th boards 2020: How to prepare for the maths exam

CBSE 12th boards 2020: Class 12 exam is a milestone moment in academic life. Mathematics is a key subject in the CBSE Class 12 exam and is very important part of competitive exams.

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The CBSE Class 12 board exams will start on February 15 and conclude on March 30. The mathematics exam will be held on March 17.
The CBSE Class 12 board exams will start on February 15 and conclude on March 30. The mathematics exam will be held on March 17.
         

Class 12 exam is a milestone moment in academic life. Mathematics is a key subject in the CBSE Class 12 exam and is very important part of competitive exams.

Getting a good grip on maths also forms the basis for other important subjects that require the application of formulas and concepts. Class 12 maths in CBSE include chapters like differentiation, integration, matrix among others.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams will start on February 15 and conclude on March 30. The mathematics exam will be held on March 17.

The six units that are included in the mathematics syllabi for Class 12 boards of CBSE are relations and functions, algebra, calculus, vectors and three-dimensional geometry, linear programming and probability.

One can realistically score 100 percent in mathematics with the right practice.

How to score well in CBSE Class 12 math exams:

* First and foremost, grasp the concepts of each chapter correctly.

* Solve all the problems in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s maths textbook.

* Once the textbook has been taken care of, move to a reference book for further practice.

* Certain formulas have specific steps that need to be understood, and at times, memorised.

* Creating formula cards may help memorise them.

* First read the problem properly and figure out what is exactly being asked and then proceed in a systematic manner towards a solution.

* While solving model question papers for the Class 12 maths exam, first select the questions that you are sure about.

Topics students to focus on:

* Elementary transformation to find inverse of a square matrix

* Determinant of a square matrix

* Rolle’s and Lagrange’s Mean Value Theorems

* Matrix method

* Properties of definite integrals

* Concept of line and plane in 3-D

* Bayes’ theorem

* Maxima/minima application problems

