CBSE 12th boards 2020: Preparation tips for Physics exam

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 15:55 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the exam schedule for Class 12. The exams for all the three streams - Humanities, Commerce and Science - will be conducted from February 15 to March 30.

CBSE Class 12 Physics exam will be held on March 2. Physics can be a scoring subject for those who have understood the concepts, but many find it difficult owing to derivations and the vast syllabus. There are two papers for Physics - Theory (70 marks) and Practical (30 marks).

CBSE class 12 Physics exam is just a month away, here are some tips to score well in the exam:

Weightage of sections: Study keeping in mind weightage of sections. Topics like current electricity (7 marks), electrostatics (8 marks), magnetic effect of current & magnetism (8 marks) and electromagnetic induction and alternating current (8 marks) should be given preference during preparations. Besides, optics, which carries 14 marks, should be practised thoroughly.

Derivations: Students should practice derivations more than once. Some of the important derivations are as following: Coulomb’s law of electric force, electric field due to a point charge, electric potential due to point charge, Wheatstone bridge, magnetic field due to a long straight current carrying conductor, potentiometer, magnetic field of a bar magnet at a point and Maxwell’s modifications of Ampere’s law.

Devices: Attention should be paid to devices like cyclotron, potentiometer, transformer, meter bridge, AC generator and galvanometer.

Numericals: Apart from theory and derivations, numericals are key in CBSE class 12 Physics exam. Numericals are generally asked from topics like electric charge and fields, electrostatic potential and capacitance, current electricity, moving charge and magnetism.

Flashcards: Prepare flashcards for important formulae and definitions. Important formulae for which flashcards can be prepared are: Quantisation of charges, to find force between two point charges, relation between force and electric field, to find electric flux, Gauss theorem, to find the potential difference using work done from point A to B and field intensity due to thin infinite plane sheet of charge.