CBSE 2020 Board Examination: Preparation tips and strategies for Class 10, 12 students

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 16:48 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 18, Tuesday, announced the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination schedule.

The CBSE 10th 2020 examination schedule, CBSE 12th 2020 examination schedule were released by the exam conducting authority on the official website http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html .

The CBSE 10th and 12th examination for the year 2019-20 will begin from February 15. Students who are preparing for the examination can download the date sheet from the official website.

CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2020 Date Sheet

CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2020 Date Sheet

To help students in preparing better, here a few tips and strategies:

1. Prepare a timetable for yourself. While preparing it, make sure you have included mathematics and English in your daily curriculum.

2. Give adequate time to each subject and don’t forget to take a 10-minute break every 2 hours. Try not to study too much at a stretch.

3. If there is a subject that needs extra care, repeat it on your timetable 4 times a week.

4. For each subject, prepare a list of topics that need to be worked on. Then divide the topics into two parts - like and dislike. Don’t forget to tick off the topic after you complete them.

5. Use different techniques for revision. Try to break your notes to keywords and phrases and then revise.

6. Set a daily goal for yourself and try studying at the same time daily.

7. Students can download the sample question papers released by the board on its official website and solve it.

8. Refer to model question papers for each subject and prepare accordingly.

9. Solve the last five years’ board question papers and to get yourself familiar with the pattern. Always remember to sit with a stop watch while solving question papers.

10. Organise group study time to exchange ideas and thoughts and be successful in your exams.