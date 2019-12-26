e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 26, 2019
Home / Education / CBSE 2020 Board Examination: Preparation tips and strategies for Class 10, 12 students

CBSE 2020 Board Examination: Preparation tips and strategies for Class 10, 12 students

The CBSE 10th 2020 examination schedule, CBSE 12th 2020 examination schedule were released by the exam conducting authority on the official website http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html .

education Updated: Dec 26, 2019 16:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students prepare for their CBSE senior school certificate examinations for Class XII standard, at the last moments before entering an examination hall in New Delhi
Students prepare for their CBSE senior school certificate examinations for Class XII standard, at the last moments before entering an examination hall in New Delhi(HT File)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 18, Tuesday, announced the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examination schedule.

The CBSE 10th 2020 examination schedule, CBSE 12th 2020 examination schedule were released by the exam conducting authority on the official website http://cbse.nic.in/newsite/index.html .

The CBSE 10th and 12th examination for the year 2019-20 will begin from February 15. Students who are preparing for the examination can download the date sheet from the official website.

CBSE Class 10 Board Examination 2020 Date Sheet

CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2020 Date Sheet

To help students in preparing better, here a few tips and strategies:

1. Prepare a timetable for yourself. While preparing it, make sure you have included mathematics and English in your daily curriculum.

2. Give adequate time to each subject and don’t forget to take a 10-minute break every 2 hours. Try not to study too much at a stretch.

3. If there is a subject that needs extra care, repeat it on your timetable 4 times a week.

4. For each subject, prepare a list of topics that need to be worked on. Then divide the topics into two parts - like and dislike. Don’t forget to tick off the topic after you complete them.

5. Use different techniques for revision. Try to break your notes to keywords and phrases and then revise.

6. Set a daily goal for yourself and try studying at the same time daily.

7. Students can download the sample question papers released by the board on its official website and solve it.

8. Refer to model question papers for each subject and prepare accordingly.

9. Solve the last five years’ board question papers and to get yourself familiar with the pattern. Always remember to sit with a stop watch while solving question papers.

10. Organise group study time to exchange ideas and thoughts and be successful in your exams.

tags
top news
UP minister skips visit to homes of 2 men killed in violence, says it wasn’t about religion
UP minister skips visit to homes of 2 men killed in violence, says it wasn’t about religion
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
Army chief Bipin Rawat criticises anti-CAA protests, sparks row
India ready to fight Brazil’s attack on sugarcane subsidies at WTO: Official
India ready to fight Brazil’s attack on sugarcane subsidies at WTO: Official
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
‘Remember the guy on left’: Pietersen’s message on Kohli’s throwback post
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
Move aside drones, next extreme cams could be mounted on go-anywhere cars
WhatsApp’s latest update demystifies self-destructing messaging feature
WhatsApp’s latest update demystifies self-destructing messaging feature
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
‘Steve Smith’s livid and rightly so’: Aussie fumes at umpire, tempers flare
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News