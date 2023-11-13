CBSE announces Budding Authors programme, chance to get your work published

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a creative writing competition under the ‘CBSE Reading Mission’ to help schoolchildren explore the art of storytelling. Called ‘CBSE Budding Authors Program’, this is a two-stage event, first phase of which will take place at the school-level after which shortlisted students will submit their entries to the board. Become a published author with story writing competition 'CBSE Budding Authors' (Representational image)

Works selected by the board will get published.

“The CBSE Budding Authors Programme aims to provide students a platform to engage in reading different types of stories and learning to write effectively. As students write and submit short stories under this programme, they would have an opportunity to express their creativity and get a chance to see them published,” the board said.

The competition is being held at three levels – the first one is for classes 5 to 6 for which the word limit is 500-600. The next one is for classes 7 to 8 and entries should be in 600-900 words. The third level is for classes 9 to 10 and word limit is 1,000 to 1,500.

The first phase at school level will take place between November 10-30. Schools will conduct a competition in which students will write short stories in English or Hindi. The board has shared inputs in the notice regarding how stories should be written.

Schools will then evaluate and shortlist two students per category following prescribed guidelines.

The second phase will take place from December 1 to January 15. During this time, schools will register selected students on the CBSE Academic portal and such students will get their own login IDs and passwords which can be used for submitting their works.

The link for submitting stories will be available from December 26 to January 15 – students can develop, edit, and finally submit their entries till January 15, 2024.

All students who submit their created short stories at this phase will get an online certificate of participation at the school's e-mail ID, CBSE said.

The board will evaluate all entries by a panel of experts and shortlisted entries of each category will be provided editorial support to finalize their creation.

Best entries selected at the national level will be published by CBSE as a collection of short stories for each category, the board said.

Find more details here.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Get alert on your mobile and email as soon as the result is declared. For this, please provide information.