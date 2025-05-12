CBSE Result 2025 News Live: List of websites to check 10th, 12th marks when out

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025 News Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce Class 10th, 12th board exam result date and time soon. When announced, students can check their results on the board's official website, cbse.gov.in. To check the CBSE 10th result, students need to use their roll numbers, school numbers, admit card IDs and dates of birth. ...Read More

Some other websites where students can check their board exam results are-

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in and

results.gov.in.

In addition, students can use DigiLocker and UMANG mobile apps to check their results.

This year, CBSE’s Class 10 board exams started on February 15 and ended on March 1. Papers were held in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all exam days. The board conducted the Class 12 board examination from February 15 to April 4, 2025. The exam was conducted in single shifts from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on all days.

Recently, the CBSE announced a change in its post-result activities, allowing students to obtain photocopies of answer sheets before applying for verification/re-evaluation. In the previous system, students applied for verification of marks first, followed by applying for photocopies of answer sheets and then re-evaluation of their results.

According to CBSE the new system will allow students to see their answer sheets before applying for re-checking which will give them clarity on the marks awarded, specific comments and any errors made.

“A candidate after obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book in the first step can decide whether to opt for Verification of marks which entails posting/totaling of marks or any unevaluated questions or Re-evaluation whereby the candidate requests for re-evaluation of a question or questions thereof. A candidate can apply for either Verification of marks or Re-evaluation or both as per due procedure after obtaining-photocopy of answer book,” CBSE said.