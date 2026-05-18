CBSE cuts re-evaluation fees after class 12 results, offers full refund if marks increased

Amid anxiety among students over the evaluation of this year’s Class 12 results through the new on-screen marking (OSM) system, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sharply reduced its post-result re-evaluation charges and promised full refunds if marks increase after review. Class 12 students can apply for re-evaluation from May 19 to May 22 (HT File photo)

Under the revised structure, the fee for obtaining a scanned copy of an evaluated answer sheet has been slashed to ₹100 from ₹700 per subject, while the charge for verification of marks, which checks clerical errors such as totalling and unchecked responses, has been reduced to ₹100 from ₹500. The fee for re-evaluating specific questions has been cut to ₹25 from ₹100 per question.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sanjay Kumar, secretary, department of school education and literacy (DoSEL), said the move aimed to reassure students and ensure “no child feels, for any reason whatsoever, that they have received lower marks than they deserve”.

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“There is anxiety among our children... We are equally concerned about this because whether it is the ministry of education or CBSE, the welfare and concerns of all our children are of utmost importance to us,” Kumar said.

“If the re-evaluation process reveals that your marks have increased, we will refund the entire amount you paid back to you,” Kumar said.

Class 12 students can apply for re-evaluation from May 19 to May 22.

The new process begins with students applying directly for the scanned copy of their answer script, which can now be made available within hours as all Class 12 answer books have already been digitised under OSM, officials said. Students can compare their evaluated scripts with official marking schemes for each question paper uploaded on the CBSE website.

A subject expert committee will then review these observations and communicate its decision.