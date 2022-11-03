CBSE invites applications for Aryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge from Class 8-10 students

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to register Classes 8-10 students for the mathematics competition ‘Āryabhaṭa Ganit Challenge’ 2022.

The test will be held at two stages – a pen and paper test at school level and a computer based test at national level.

Schools can apply through the link available on www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseacademic.nic.in on or before November 15, 5.30 PM. There is no application fee for the first stage.

Schools will then register top three students from November 28 to December 10 by paying a fee of ₹900.

Questions in this maths competition will assess the ability of students to apply the following concepts/areas in their daily lives: Number Systems & Number Sense, Measurement, Geometry & Spatial Sense, Data Analysis & Probability, Algebra, Analytical, Creative and Abstract Thinking, Strategic thinking, Mathematisation, Bhartiya Ganit.

The duration of the test at both levels will be 60 minutes. Questions will be objective-type, carrying 40 marks in total and there will be no negative marking.

Read the notification below for more details:

