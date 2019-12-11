e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Education

CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for class 10, 12 released, PDF download links here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers and marking scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams 2020. Candidates can download the sample papers of all subjects online from the CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:52 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE Sample Papers 2020
CBSE Sample Papers 2020(CBSE)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers and marking scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams 2020. Candidates can download the sample papers of all subjects online from the CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

Students preparing for the board exams can practise solving the sample papers released CBSE. The board exams are expected to begin from the month of March 2020.

Click here for CBSE class 10 sample papers

Click here for CBSE class 12 sample papers

How to download CBSE Sample Papers:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

Click on the ‘Examination’ tab given at the top of the homepage

Click on curriculum/syllabus option.

A new page will appear

Click on the ‘Sample Question Paper’ tab given on the top

Chose from the class 10 or 12 links

A new page with the list of subjects will appear

Click on the subject you want the sample question paper for

The PDF file will open

Download it.

tags
top news
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
Muslims in India don’t need to worry, says Shah as CAB debate begins
Ex-SC judge may probe Telangana encounter that killed 4 rapists: Top court
Ex-SC judge may probe Telangana encounter that killed 4 rapists: Top court
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
‘Don’t need to school us’: Shiv Sena jabs Centre ahead of RS vote on CAB
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Indian-origin doctor used cancer fears to sexually assault women in UK: Cops
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
Skoda Octavia RS 245: All you need to know before India launch
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News