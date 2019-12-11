CBSE Sample Papers 2020 for class 10, 12 released, PDF download links here

education

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 13:52 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers and marking scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams 2020. Candidates can download the sample papers of all subjects online from the CBSE website at cbse.nic.in.

Students preparing for the board exams can practise solving the sample papers released CBSE. The board exams are expected to begin from the month of March 2020.

Click here for CBSE class 10 sample papers

Click here for CBSE class 12 sample papers

How to download CBSE Sample Papers:

Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in

Click on the ‘Examination’ tab given at the top of the homepage

Click on curriculum/syllabus option.

A new page will appear

Click on the ‘Sample Question Paper’ tab given on the top

Chose from the class 10 or 12 links

A new page with the list of subjects will appear

Click on the subject you want the sample question paper for

The PDF file will open

Download it.