CBSE signs 15 MoUs to promote skill education, assessment, capacity building

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced that it has signed 15 memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with a vision of promoting Skill Education, Assessment and Capacity Building of teachers.

CBSE sings 15 MoUs to upskill teachers, students

The board has tied up with skill providers such as Atal Innovation Mission, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council, Automotive Sector Skill Council, Sports, Physical Education, Fitness and Leisure Skills Council, Logistics Sector Skill Council, Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council, Life Sciences Sector Skill Council Textiles Sector Skill Council, Healthcare Sector Skill Council which will help students acquire a diverse set of expertise and ensure the availability of quality infrastructure along with exposure to emerging technologies, an official statement said.

They will further assist the board in preparation of skill modules, study material for skill subjects, organising competitions/hackathons for students and training of teachers, CBSE said in a press statement.

“The Central Square Foundation (CSF) will Support CBSE in SAFAL, a competency-based census assessment as recommended in the NEP for grades 3, 5, 8 for school development. The partners will Prepare quality competency-based assessments for Conducting SAFAL for grades 3, 5, 8,” it said.

Educational Initiatives Pvt. Ltd and Oxford University Press India will prepare training Manuals on the development of Competency Based Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for teachers in English, Maths, Science and Social Science, the board has informed.