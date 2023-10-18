CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 registration closes today, link to apply

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online application process for the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child, 2023 today, October 18. Eligible girl students who has passed Class 10 from a school affiliated to the board and are currently studying in Class 11 in CBSE schools can apply for the scheme through the link given on cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 registration ends today (Representative Image)

Today is also the deadline for renewal of scholarships awarded last year.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the girl student should be the only child of their parents. However, all children born together will be considered as single girl child of their parents.

All single girl students, who have secured 60 per cent or more marks in the CBSE Class 10 board exam and whose tuition fee is not more than ₹1,500 during the academic year will be considered for the scholarship. In the next two years, the total enhancement in the tuition fee should not be more than 10 per cent.

The rate of scholarship will be ₹500 per month and it will be paid for a maximum period of two years.

For renewal, selected awardees must secure 50 per cent or more marks in Class 11 from a CBSE school and get promotion to Class 12.

