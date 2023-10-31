CBSE to close registration for Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 today

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close the online application process for the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child, 2023 today, October 31. Originally, the application deadline was October 18, which was later extended. Eligible girl students can apply for it on cbse.gov.in. This scholarship is only for students who have passed Class 10 and are studying in Class 11 at a CBSE school.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship 2023 registration ends today (Representative Image)

Apply here.

The applicant (girl student) should be the only child of their parents. As per CBSE rules, all children born together will be considered as single girl child of their parents.

In addition to these, they must secure at least 60 per cent marks or more in the Class 10 board exam conducted by the CBSE. The tuition fee should not be more than ₹1,500 during the first academic year and in the next two years, the total enhancement in the tuition fee should not be more than 10 per cent.

Awardees will receive an amount of ₹500 per month and it will be paid for a maximum period of two years.

For renewal, they must secure 50 per cent or more marks in Class 11 from a CBSE school and get promotion to Class 12.

Check details here.

