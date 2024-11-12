Menu Explore
Chennai schools closed today in view of heavy rain forecast: Report

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 12, 2024 08:32 AM IST

Chennai School Holiday Today: Schools in the Tamil Nadu capital will remain closed on November 12 in view of the heavy rain forecast, as per ANI.

Chennai School Holiday Today: Schools in Chennai will remain closed today, November 12, in view of the heavy rain forecast, news agency ANI has reported.

Chennai schools closed today in view of heavy rain forecast
Chennai schools closed today in view of heavy rain forecast(Mahendra Kolhe)

“In light of the heavy rain forecast, a holiday has been declared for all schools in Chennai today,” ANI quoted District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade as saying.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Tuesday, ANI added.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
