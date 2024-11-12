Chennai schools closed today in view of heavy rain forecast: Report

Chennai School Holiday Today: Schools in Chennai will remain closed today, November 12, in view of the heavy rain forecast, news agency ANI has reported. Chennai schools closed today in view of heavy rain forecast(Mahendra Kolhe)

“In light of the heavy rain forecast, a holiday has been declared for all schools in Chennai today,” ANI quoted District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade as saying.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Villuppuram districts, Puducherry and Karaikal area on Tuesday, ANI added.