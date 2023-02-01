ClassAct 2023 - The HT Republic Day Quiz: Easiest and toughest Prelims questions

When the entire country was busy celebrating India’s 74th Republic Day on 26th Januray, HT School too joined in the celebrations by kicking off ClassAct 2023 – The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz with the Prelims round. This was the second edition of the record-setting success of ClassAct 2022, which earned the record for “Maximum Participation in an Online School Quiz” from the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records. But guess what, surpassing last year’s 19,625 participants, ClassAct 2023 saw as many as 21,540 students battling it out in the Prelims round of this mega quizzing stage.

This online quiz saw 40,486 students of grades 1 to 12 register for the Prelims. This round was asynchronous and hosted on the Kahoot platform. The evaluation process was completely automated and the ranks were made based on the speed and accuracy of the participants. Top 120 finalists from the grades 6 to 12 have been chosen to compete in the Grand Finale scheduled on 5th February, 10 am (IST) to 12pm (IST).

The Prelims consisted of 60 fun, interesting and brain-tickling questions, including multiplechoice questions/ MCQs (30), arrange in the right order (2) and type-in (28) options. What made the Prelims of the Republic Day Quiz so enthralling was its perfect blend of easy, medium and tough questions. Here’s a sneak peek at the top 5 easiest and toughest questions from the Prelims of ClassAct 2023.

Most correctly answered questions

Participants found many of the questions of ClassAct 2023 Prelims quite easy to answer. The top 5 most correctly answered questions are listed below, along with their answers.

Q. Which Indian secured the country’s only gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics?

Ans. Neeraj Chopra

Q. Rakesh Sharma became the first Indian in space in 1984. What is the patriotic Hindi title of his upcoming biopic?

Ans. Saare Jahan Se Accha

Q. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jimin are all some of the members of which famous music group?

Ans. BTS

Q. Believed to originate from Surat when a baker began experimenting with dried bread, what are these biscuits called?

Ans. Nankhatai

Q. We know telephone, telegram, telescope, television, etc. But what does the prefix ‘tele’ mean in Greek?

Ans. Distance

Least correctly answered questions

Well, the Prelims round wasn’t entirely easy-peasy. In fact, some of the questions were quite challenging and those were the ones with the fewest correct answers. Here is the list of 5 such questions, together with their answers.

Q. By what 2-word name are such tops known, probably because of what happens to a certain body part when you wear them?

Ans. Cold Shoulders

Q. Route of what ongoing journey that is regularly in the news?

Ans. Bharat Jodo Yatra

Q. Arrange these satellites in the Solar System in ascending order of their distance from the Sun.

Ans. Moon, Phobos, Ganymede, Titania

Q. What controversial mode of dismissal, named after a former cricketer, famously links both these cricketers?

Ans. Mankading

Q. Which 2007 Disney movie had a sequel in 2022 with the prefix ‘Dis-’ added to the original title?

Ans. Enchanted