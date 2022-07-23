Home / Education / Competitive Exams / AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 released at www.aai.aero, here's the link
competitive exams

AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 released at www.aai.aero, here's the link

  • AAI has released the admit card for the Post of Junior Executive.
AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 released at www.aai.aero, here's the link
AAI ATC Admit Card 2022 released at www.aai.aero, here's the link
Updated on Jul 23, 2022 02:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Airports Authority of India, AAI has released the admit card for the Post of Junior Executive ( Air Traffic control). Candidates who will appear for the AAIT ATC JE examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.aai.aero.

The Computer Based Examination for the post of Junior Executive ( Air Traffic control) in AAI will be held on July 27.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 400 vacancies of Junior Executive ( Air Traffic control) in AAI.

AAI ATC Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of Airports Authority of India at aai.aero.

On the homepage, click on the career tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the admit card link given against the Junior Executive advertisement

Key in your log in details

Your AAI ATC JE admit card will be displayed on your screen.

Download and take print out for future reference.

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aai hall ticket admit card. + 1 more
aai hall ticket admit card.
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out