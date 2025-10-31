AIBE 20 Exam: Extended registration window closes today at allindiabarexamination.com, link here

Bar Council of India, BCI will close the AIBE 20 Exam registration window on October 31, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for All India Bar Examination can find the direct link through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.
The last date for payment of fee through online mode is November 1, 2025, and the correction window will also close on November 1, 2025.
The admit card will be out on November 15, 2025 and the examination will be held on November 30, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift- from 1 pm to 4 pm.
Candidates who want to check the eligibility criteria can check the details here. To apply online candidates can follow the steps given below.