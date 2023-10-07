All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023 dates. The final M.B.B.S professional examination will be held in December 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the complete timetable through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023 dates out at aiimsexams.ac.in, check timetable here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The theory examination will be conducted on December 1, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 13 and 14, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. The practical examination will be conducted on December 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2023.

AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023: How to download datesheet

To check the datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS Final M.B.B.S. Exam 2023 dates link available on the right hand side of the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No candidate will be permitted to enter the examination hall without Admit Card and Identity Card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.