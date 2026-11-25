National Law University Delhi has released the AILET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the All India Law Entrance Test 2027 can find the direct link through the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
The All India Law Entrance Test 2027 is scheduled to be held on December 13, 2026 from 2 pm to 4 pm for admission to Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes offered by the National Law University Delhi.
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AILET-2027 will be conducted in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Dehradun, Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hisar, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Varanasi and Visakhapatnam.
Direct link to download AILET Admit Card 2026
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Direct link to download AILET Admit Card 2026
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Those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
- Click on AILET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Once done, your admit card will be displayed.
- Check the admit card and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Number of seats
B.A.LL.B.(HONS.) program: Total Seats: 110+10 (110 seats on AILET merit; 5 seats each for Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO for direct admission on merit).
LL.M. (ONE YEAR) Non-Residential Programme: 70+10 (70 seats on AILET merit; 5 seats each for Foreign Nationals and OCI/PIO for direct admission on merit).
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The University will also conduct the All-India Entrance Test (AIET) for the following programmes on May 2, 2027: • Postgraduate Insolvency Programme (PGIP)- Two Years/Master of Arts (MA) / Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Insolvency Law and Restructuring-One Year • Joint Master’s/LL.M. Programme in Intellectual Property (IP) Law and Management- One Year • The Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Digital Technology, Policy & Governance -One-Year • Ph.D. Programme
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NLU.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.