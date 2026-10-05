Department of School Education has released the AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official website of AP DSC at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026 released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, download link here

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The AP Special TET will be held from October 11 to 21, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions in all days- first session from 9.30 am to 12 noon and second session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026

AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP DSC at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. Click on AP Special TET Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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{{^usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP DSC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP DSC. {{/usCountry}}