AP TET 2024: Last date to apply today

The online application process for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2024) will end today, February 18. Interested candidates can apply for it online on aptet.apcfss.in. AP TET 2024: Registration ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

AP TET 2024: Important dates

AP TET 2024 notification was released on: February 8

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Mock test releasing on : February 19

Hall tickets available for download: February 23 onwards

Exam start and end date: February 27, March 9

Provisional answer key releasing on: March 10

Answer key objection window open till: March 11

Final answer key releasing on: March 13

AP TET 2024 result date: March 14

AP TET 2024 direct link to apply

To clear the examination, candidates belonging to the open category have to secure 60 per cent marks while BC candidates need 50 per cent.

For SC, ST, PH and ex-servicemen candidates, the pass marks is 40 per cent.

Steps to apply for AP TET 2024

Go to the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

Open the link to make payment of the examination fee.

Make payment of the examination fee and login. (Payment window now closed, only those who have made the payment on or before the deadline can login and apply).

Fill out the application form.

Upload the required documents.

When done, download the final page of your application form.

Save a copy for future reference.