Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh will activate AP TET 2025 mock test link today, November 25, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test mock test can find the direct link through the official website of AP TET at tet2dsc.apcfss.in. AP TET 2025 mock test link to be activated today at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, here's how to appear (Pexels/Representational Image)

The main examination will be held from December 10, 2025 onwards. The exam will be held in two sessions- Session 1 from 9.30 am to 12 noon and Session 2 from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

All questions shall be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer shall be correct. There shall be no negative marking.

The exam will be conducted through online mode in all district headquarters / municipalities / revenue divisions / mandals. A window will be opened to the Candidates to opt the Districts indicated in the APTET official website.

AP TET 2025 mock test link: How to appear To appear for the mock test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AP TET at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

2. Click on AP TET 2025 mock test link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and the mock test will begin.

5. Appear for the mock test and once done, click on submit.

6. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP TET.