BPSC 66th CCE Interview dates, instructions released, details here

BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released interview schedule of the BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the roll number-wise schedule from bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Interviews will be conducted from May 18 to June 22, 2022, in two shifts – from 10:30 am and from 2:30 pm.

How to download BPSC 66th CCE Interview Schedule

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the ‘Interview Program: 66th Combined Competitive Examination’ link. Download the PDF and check your interview date using roll number.

Interview letters will be uploaded on the BPSC website one week ahead of the interview dates and candidates can download it using their roll numbers.

Candidates will have to produce original documents for verification during the interview round. The list of documents is given in the notice.

Documents required for interview/verification:

Matric (Class 10) certificate (For date of birth verification). Graduation or equivalent exam certificate. Graduation or equivalent exam mark sheet. Caste/category certificate, if claiming reservation. EWS, PwD certificate, if applicable. Certificate of proof in prescribed format for those who applied for age relaxation. No objection certificate in the case of employed personnel. Two passport-size photographs.

Candidates are not allowed to bring mobile, Bluetooth or any other electronic device to the interview venue. They need to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

